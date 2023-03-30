PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
PostNL Price Performance
Shares of PSTNY remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PostNL has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.
About PostNL
