PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of PSTNY remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PostNL has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

About PostNL

PostNL NV provides mail, parcels, and support services, both physical and digital. It offers new services by combining state-of-the-art logistics, digital applications and the right communications channels. The firm operates through the following segments: Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and one other segment: PostNL Other.

