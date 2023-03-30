Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

