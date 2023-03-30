Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of PW opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $44.24.
Power REIT Company Profile
