Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 164,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

