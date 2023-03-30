Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $169,120.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 172,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primoris Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

