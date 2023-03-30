Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $169,120.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 172,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primoris Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

