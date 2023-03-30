ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $64.43. 12,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 92,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

