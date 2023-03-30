Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PSA traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.73. The stock had a trading volume of 267,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,157. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.99.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

