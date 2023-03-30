PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 28,193 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PURE Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

