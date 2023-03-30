Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO Buys $381,144.50 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) COO Eric Scott Haynor bought 138,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at $381,144.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRPL opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

