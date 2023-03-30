PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Stock Down 3.6 %

PVH stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at PVH

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

