PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. PVH also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.