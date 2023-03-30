Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.03.

LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

