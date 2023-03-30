Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,601.09 and $181,606.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00200336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,998.98 or 1.00133620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,029.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

