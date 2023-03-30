QuarkChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.12 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

