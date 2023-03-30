QV Investors Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,493 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 203,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

