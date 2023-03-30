Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.14

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 493520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Rambus Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,088.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,373 shares of company stock worth $2,031,693 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465,615 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $13,599,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,570,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

