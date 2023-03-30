Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,510 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,269.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,790,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,277,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.
  • On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $15,122.82.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16.
  • On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.
  • On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $24,609.00.
  • On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.
  • On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.
  • On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $18,295.20.
  • On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

RANI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 239,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,483. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

