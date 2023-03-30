Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,510 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,269.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,790,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,277,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.

On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $15,122.82.

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16.

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

RANI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 239,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,483. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

