Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.82

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.82 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 134.50 ($1.65). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.67), with a volume of 66,139 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,488.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

