Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($215.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €215.00 ($231.18) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

3/8/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($221.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/21/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($204.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €189.00 ($203.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($204.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($221.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($179.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($188.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($215.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €0.80 ($0.86) during trading on Thursday, hitting €181.20 ($194.84). 292,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 1-year high of €181.15 ($194.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

