Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $819.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

