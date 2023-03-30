Relay Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,729.11 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,729.11 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

