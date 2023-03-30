Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Up 21.3% in March

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,511. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

