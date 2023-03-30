Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Up 21.3% in March

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,511. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
