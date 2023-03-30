Reviewing LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares LiveRamp and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LiveRamp
|$528.66 million
|2.61
|-$33.83 million
|($1.74)
|-12.28
|Digerati Technologies
|$24.15 million
|0.50
|-$8.01 million
|($0.07)
|-1.14
Profitability
This table compares LiveRamp and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LiveRamp
|-19.80%
|-6.53%
|-5.23%
|Digerati Technologies
|-12.81%
|-4.00%
|-19.25%
Risk and Volatility
LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveRamp and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LiveRamp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Digerati Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Digerati Technologies beats LiveRamp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
About Digerati Technologies
Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
