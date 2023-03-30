Reviewing LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.61 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -12.28 Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.50 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -1.14

Profitability

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveRamp and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% Digerati Technologies -12.81% -4.00% -19.25%

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveRamp and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats LiveRamp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

