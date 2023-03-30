RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $255.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.31.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $245.71 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

