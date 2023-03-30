Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $74.42 million and $765,477.61 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

