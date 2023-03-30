Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,334 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 7,352,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,843,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

