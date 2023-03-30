Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.52 and last traded at $282.50. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Roche Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average of $313.41.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

