Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.61. 40,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

