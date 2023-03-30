Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 894 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. 5,317,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,111,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

