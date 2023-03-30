Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 68,108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 10.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $484,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.62. 676,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

