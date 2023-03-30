Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Vonovia Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of VNA opened at €16.54 ($17.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 1 year high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.22.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

