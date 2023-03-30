Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $3,706,000.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 1,732,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

