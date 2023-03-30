Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Up 0.7%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.38 and last traded at 1.38. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.37.
Rural Funds Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.57 and a 200-day moving average of 1.63.
About Rural Funds Group
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
