Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair Company Profile

RYAAY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 237,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

