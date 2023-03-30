S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Financial Survey

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares S4 Capital and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for S4 Capital and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than S4 Capital.

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S4 Capital and Stran & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.75 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats S4 Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S4 Capital

(Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It also provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering services, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.