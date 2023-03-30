Saitama (SAITAMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $84.38 million and $1.26 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00198633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.53 or 1.00038426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00186097 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,264,637.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

