Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,510. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

