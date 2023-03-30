Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,864.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 289,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,413,000 after buying an additional 275,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,087,270. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,819. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 936.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

