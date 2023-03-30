Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

SAL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.