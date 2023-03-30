Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,426.50

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $43.29 million and approximately $10,426.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.93 or 0.06398011 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017864 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,286,377,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,787,015 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

