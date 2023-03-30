SATS (OTC:SPASF) Trading Down 14.3%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.79 and last traded at 1.79. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.09.

SATS Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.13.

SATS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.