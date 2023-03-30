Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

SOI stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 256.50 ($3.15). 509,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.80. The company has a market cap of £659.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,664.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.46).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,426 ($7,895.32). 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

