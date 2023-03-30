Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,827 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 49,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,299. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

