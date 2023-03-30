Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

