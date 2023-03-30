Scotiabank Cuts Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target to C$1.00

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

PKT traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,782. Parkit Enterprise has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

