Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 124,548 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,548 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $43,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.06. 1,347,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

