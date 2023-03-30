Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and traded as high as $26.50. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 21,405 shares changing hands.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semler Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 101.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 116.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $9,912,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

