Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

About Serica Energy

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.