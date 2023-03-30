Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and approximately $56.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

