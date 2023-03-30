SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Up 5.4%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.84 ($9.51) and last traded at €8.81 ($9.47). Approximately 294,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.35 ($8.98).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.51 and its 200 day moving average is €7.53.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.