Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $383.57

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.57 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.18). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.18), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares changing hands.

Shaftesbury Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 412.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Shaftesbury Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is 3,939.39%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

